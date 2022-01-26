TIM * CDA: « PRESENTATE LE LINEE GUIDA DEL PIANO INDUSTRIALE 2022-2024, IL CONSIGLIO HA DATO MANDATO ALL’AMMINISTRATORE DELEGATO LABRIOLA DI ESPLORARE OPZIONI STRATEGICHE »

21:10 - 26/01/2022

TIM informa che il Consiglio di Amministrazione (“Consiglio”) si è riunito oggi sotto la presidenza di Salvatore Rossi. Nel corso della riunione l’Amministratore Delegato, Pietro Labriola, ha illustrato le linee guida del piano industriale 2022-2024, che presenterà al Consiglio il prossimo 2 marzo.

L’Amministratore Delegato ha evidenziato come sia necessario intraprendere un percorso di trasformazione delle offerte e dei servizi alle persone e alle famiglie e sviluppare i servizi alle imprese nell’ambito del Cloud, IoT, Cybersecurity, facendo leva sulle competenze e sul diffuso patrimonio tecnologico del Gruppo, oltre che sullo stretto controllo dei costi e dei risultati operativi. Inoltre, l’Amministratore Delegato ha sottolineato l’importanza di assicurare all’infrastruttura di rete una prospettiva industriale di crescita, che sia stabile e duratura nell’interesse di tutti gli stakeholder.

In tale contesto, il Consiglio ha deciso all’unanimità di dare mandato all’Amministratore Delegato di esplorare possibili opzioni strategiche mirate a massimizzare la creazione di valore per gli azionisti, con specifico riferimento agli asset infrastrutturali del Gruppo, anche attraverso soluzioni che comportino il superamento dell’integrazione verticale.

Il Consiglio ha preso atto che il Comitato ‘ad hoc’, designato per analizzare la manifestazione di interesse indicativa e non vincolante inviata da KKR & Co. (“la manifestazione”), sta continuando il suo lavoro con gli advisor finanziari del Comitato stesso per analizzare la manifestazione e compararla anche con le prospettive del Gruppo e con le alternative strategiche destinate ad esser considerate nel quadro del piano.

*

TIM announced that the Board of Directors (“Board”) met today under the chairmanship of Salvatore Rossi. During the meeting TIM CEO Pietro Labriola presented the guidelines of the 2022-2024 industrial plan, which he will submit to the Board on March 2.

The CEO highlighted the need to pursue a transformation process of the offering and services for the consumer segment; and to focus on the enterprise services such as Cloud, IoT, and Cybersecurity, leveraging the Group’s expertise and deep technological know-how, as well as the control of operating costs and operating profits. Furthermore, the CEO underscored the need to guarantee a stable, long-lasting growth outlook for the network infrastructure, in the interest of all stakeholders.

In this context, the Board unanimously agreed to give the CEO a mandate to explore strategic options to maximize shareholder value, with specific reference to the Group’s infrastructure assets, including solutions that go beyond vertical integration.

The Board acknowledged that the ad-hoc Committee (“the Committee”), appointed to analyse the indicative and non-binding expression of interest sent by KKR & Co. (“the expression of interest”), is continuing to work with the Committee’s financial advisers to analyze the expression of interest and compare it with the Group’s outlook and strategic alternatives that will be considered under the plan.