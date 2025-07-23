TASS * YURY SLYUSAR: «ATTACCHI CON DRONI COLPISCONO CINQUE MUNICIPALITÀ NELLA REGIONE DI ROSTOV, TRE I FERITI»

07.06 - mercoledì 23 luglio 2025

Cinque municipalità nella regione meridionale russa di Rostov sul Don sono state attaccate da droni nelle prime ore di mercoledì, tre persone sono rimaste ferite, ha detto il governatore ad interim Yury Slyusar. Durante la notte, i droni nemici hanno attaccato Novocherkassk, Shakhty, Myasnikovsky, Rodionovo-Nesvetaisky e i distretti di Aksaisky. A Novocherkassk, tre persone sono rimaste ferite. Due donne si trovavano all’esterno al momento dell’attacco. Le loro ferite sono considerate lievi e moderatamente gravi. Inoltre, un uomo è stato ricoverato in condizioni estremamente gravi, soffrendo di ferite da schegge all’addome. I feriti stanno ricevendo l’assistenza medica necessaria, ha scritto su Telegram.

Five municipalities in the southern Russian region of Rostov-on-Don were attacked by drones in the early hours of Wednesday, three people were wounded, acting Governor Yury Slyusar said. “Overnight, enemy drones attacked Novocherkassk, Shakhty, Myasnikovsky, Rodionovo-Nesvetaisky and Aksaisky districts. In Novocherkassk, three people were wounded. Two women were outside at the time of the attack <…> their wounds are said to be light and moderately severe. Besides, a man was rushed to hospital in extremely severe condition, suffering from fragmentation wounds to the stomach. The wounded are receiving the required medical assistance,” he wrote on Telegram.