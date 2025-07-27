Popular tags: featured 20
TASS * « WITKOFF INVIATO SPECIALE USA VUOLE LA PACE PER UCRAINA E MEDIO ORIENTE, AUSPICA ACCORDI ENTRO LA FINE DI TRUMP»

07.28 - domenica 27 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

L’inviato speciale del leader americano Steve Witkoff ha dichiarato che vorrebbe raggiungere un accordo per l’Ucraina e una pace duratura in Medio Oriente prima della fine del mandato di Donald Trump come Presidente degli Stati Uniti.

Special envoy of the American leader Steve Witkoff said he would like to achieve the settlement for Ukraine and the lasting peace in the Middle East before the end of the term of Donald Trump as the US President.

