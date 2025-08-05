Popular tags: featured 20
Diretta video Opinione H24: Viabilità Trento

TASS * WHITACKER, «GLI USA INTRODURRANNO SANZIONI CONTRO I PRINCIPALI IMPORTATORI DI PETROLIO RUSSO, CINA INDIA E BRASILE»

09.28 - martedì 5 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Gli Stati Uniti introdurranno sanzioni contro i principali importatori di petrolio russo: la Cina, l’India e il Brasile, ha dichiarato l’ambasciatore americano presso la NATO, Matthew Whitacker. Secondo lui, tali misure rappresenteranno il prossimo passo per la cessazione delle operazioni di combattimento in Ucraina.

The United States will introduce sanctions against key importers of Russian oil 6 China, India and Brazil, the US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitacker said.

In his opinion, such measures will become the next step on the path for termination of combat operations in Ukraine.

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
DELLA FONTE TITOLARE DELLA NOTIZIA E/O COMUNICATO STAMPA

È consentito a terzi (ed a testate giornalistiche) l’utilizzo integrale o parziale del presente contenuto, ma con l’obbligo di Legge di citare la fonte: “Agenzia giornalistica Opinione”.
È comunque sempre vietata la riproduzione delle immagini.

