TASS * VON DER LEYEN E ZELENSKY, «OGGI CONFERENZA STAMPA CONGIUNTA A BRUXELLES, LA RISPOSTA AL VERTICE RUSSIA-USA IN ALASKA»

14.02 - domenica 17 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

La presidente della Commissione Europea Ursula von der Leyen e Vladimir Zelensky dell’Ucraina hanno annunciato una conferenza stampa congiunta a Bruxelles domenica come risposta al vertice Russia-USA in Alaska. L’ufficio stampa della Commissione Europea ha riferito che Zelensky è arrivato a Bruxelles e alle 14:30 la presidente Ursula von der Leyen terrà una conferenza stampa congiunta con Zelensky. Von der Leyen ha scritto sulla piattaforma sociale X che Zelensky volerà a Bruxelles per partecipare insieme a lei a una teleconferenza della coalizione dei volontari.

///

European Commission Head Ursula von der Leyen and Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky announced a joint press conference in Brussels on Sunday as a response to the Russia-US summit in Alaska.

As the European Commission’s press office reported, Zelensky has flown into Brussels and at 2:30 p.m. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will give a joint press conference with Zelensky.

Von der Leyen wrote on the X social media platform that Zelensky would fly to Brussels to participate together with her in a teleconference of the coalition of the willing.