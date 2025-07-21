TASS * «UNGHERIA, SERBIA E RUSSIA DISCUTONO LA COSTRUZIONE DI UN OLEODOTTO, LA COOPERAZIONE ENERGETICA SI INTENSIFICA TRA I PAESI»

15.08 - lunedì 21 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

L’Ungheria ha discusso con la Serbia la costruzione di un oleodotto tra i due paesi per la consegna di greggio russo, con la partecipazione di rappresentanti della Russia ai colloqui. Il ministro ungherese degli Affari Esteri e delle Relazioni Economiche Esterne, Peter Szijjarto, ha condiviso foto delle trattative trilaterali tenutesi tramite videoconferenza. “Oggi stiamo tenendo colloqui con i nostri colleghi serbi e russi sulla costruzione di un nuovo oleodotto che colleghi l’Ungheria e la Serbia”, ha scritto il ministro sulla sua pagina Facebook.

///

Hungary has discussed with Serbia the construction of an oil pipeline between the two countries for the delivery of Russian crude, with representatives from Russia also taking part in the talks, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto, who shared photos of the trilateral negotiations held via videoconference, announced. “Today we are holding talks with our Serbian and Russian colleagues on the construction of a new oil pipeline connecting Hungary and Serbia,” the minister wrote on his Facebook page (banned in Russia; owned by Meta, which is designated as extremist in the Russian Federation).