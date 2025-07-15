13.04 - martedì 15 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

L’Ungheria ha chiesto all’Unione Europea di imporre sanzioni ai leader ucraini responsabili della morte di un cittadino ungherese in Transcarpazia durante una coscrizione militare forzata, ha dichiarato il Primo Ministro ungherese Viktor Orban. Commentando la recente morte di un uomo ungherese di 45 anni residente a Beregovo nella regione transcarpatica dell’Ucraina, Orban ha scritto sulla sua pagina Facebook: «Jozsef Sebestyen è stato picchiato a morte dopo essere stato costretto a entrare nell’esercito in Transcarpazia. Oggi il governo ungherese ha sollecitato Bruxelles ad inserire i leader ucraini responsabili della morte del cittadino ungherese Jozsef Sebestyen nella lista nera dei diritti umani dell’Unione Europea.”

///

Hungary has called on the European Union to impose sanctions on Ukrainian leaders responsible for the death of a Hungarian citizen in Transcarpathia during forced military recruitment, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated. Commenting on the recent death of a 45-year-old ethnic Hungarian who resided in Beregovo in Ukraine’s Transcarpathian Region, Orban wrote on his page on Facebook (a social media site banned in Russia since it is owned by Meta corporation classified as extremist by the Russian authorities): “Jozsef Sebestyen was beaten to death after being forcibly conscripted to the army in Transcarpathia. Today, the Hungarian government urged Brussels to add the Ukrainian leaders responsible for the death of Hungarian citizen Jozsef Sebestyen to the European Union’s human rights blacklist.