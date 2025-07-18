TASS * «TUMP HA CHIESTO A NETANYAHU SPIEGAZIONI SUL BOMBARDAMENTO DELLA CHIESA A GAZA, DEFINITO UN ERRORE DAL PREMIER ISRAELIANO»

07.28 - venerdì 18 luglio 2025

Donald Trump ha chiesto al Primo Ministro israeliano Benjamin Netanyahu di spiegare le circostanze del bombardamento della Chiesa della Sacra Famiglia a Gaza, ha riferito il giornalista di Axios Barak Ravid, citando funzionari statunitensi.

Un funzionario degli Stati Uniti mi ha detto che Trump si è agitato quando ha sentito dell’attacco alla chiesa, ha chiesto al suo team perché Israele l’avesse fatto, e voleva parlare subito con Netanyahu, ha scritto il giornalista su X.

Durante quella telefonata, Trump ha chiesto a Netanyahu dei chiarimenti. Quando Netanyahu ha detto che si era trattato di un errore, Trump ha richiesto che venisse diffusa una dichiarazione in tal senso, ha detto il funzionario. Poco dopo, Netanyahu ha fatto la dichiarazione.

Donald Trump has asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to explain the circumstances of a shelling of Gaza’s Holy Family Church, Axios reporter Barak Ravid said, citing US officials.

“A U.S. official told me that Trump was upset when he heard about the attack on the church, asked his team why Israel did it, and wanted to get Netanyahu on the phone right away,” the journalist wrote on X.

“On that call, Trump asked Netanyahu for clarification. When Netanyahu said it had been a mistake, Trump demanded he put out a statement to that effect, the official said. Soon thereafter, he did,” the reporter added.