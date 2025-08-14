Popular tags: featured 20
Diretta video Opinione H24: Viabilità Trento

TASS * «TRUMP TERRÀ UNA CONVERSAZIONE TELEFONICA CON ZELENSKY ED I LEADER EUROPEI, SE IL VERTICE IN ALASKA PUTIN AVRÀ SUCCESSO»

19.09 - giovedì 14 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump ha dichiarato che terrà una conversazione telefonica con Vladimir Zelensky e i leader europei se il vertice in Alaska con il presidente russo Vladimir Putin avrà successo, ha riportato Reuters. “A seconda di ciò che accadrà nel mio incontro, chiamerò il presidente Zelensky”, ha detto Trump in un’intervista a Fox News Radio, aggiungendo che anche i leader europei verranno informati sull’esito del vertice.

///

US President Donald Trump said he would hold a telephone conversation with Vladimir Zelensky and EU leaders if the summit in Alaska with Russian President Vladimir Putin is successful, Reuters reported.

“Depending on what happens with my meeting, I’m going to be calling up President Zelensky,” Trump told Fox News Radio in an interview, adding that European leaders will also learn about the summit’s outcome.

