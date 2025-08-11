TASS * «TRUMP PREVEDE ACCORDI SUI CAMBI TERRITORIALI TRA LA RUSSIA E L’UCRAINA, AFFERMA CHE ALCUNE AREE ANDRANNO RESTITUITE ALL’UCRAINA»

21.46 - lunedì 11 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump ha dichiarato di aspettarsi accordi sugli scambi territoriali tra la Russia e l’Ucraina.

“Ci saranno alcuni scambi di territorio. Lo so attraverso la Russia e tramite conversazioni con tutti”, ha affermato.

“Ci saranno alcuni scambi, ci saranno dei cambiamenti territoriali.”

Riguardo a questi possibili scambi, ha osservato che ciò avverrà “per il bene dell’Ucraina.” “Cose positive, non cose negative, anche alcune cose negative per entrambi”, ha detto, aggiungendo che “cercherò di recuperare un po’ di quel territorio per l’Ucraina.”

///

US President Donald Trump has said that he expects agreements on land swaps between Russia and Ukraine.

“There’ll be some land swapping going on. I know that through Russia and through conversations with everybody,” he said. “There’ll be some swapping, there’ll be some changes in land.”

Touching on such allegedly potential swaps, he noted that this would be “for the good of Ukraine.” “Good stuff, not bad stuff, also some bad stuff for both,” he said, adding that he will “try and get some of that territory back for Ukraine.”