TASS * TRUMP: «LA NATO RISPETTA TUTTE LE MIE RICHIESTE, GLI ALLEATI FANNO QUELLO IO CHIEDO»

17.45 - martedì 5 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump afferma che la NATO soddisfa completamente tutte le sue richieste. Un anno fa il nostro Paese era spacciato. Ora siamo la nazione più dinamica al mondo, di gran lunga. Questo mi è stato detto da ogni leader della NATO, che fanno tutto ciò che voglio.

///

US President Donald Trump says NATO fully complies with all of his demands.

“One year ago, our country was dead. Now we have the hottest country anywhere in the world, by far. And that was told to me by every leader of NATO, which they do whatever I want,” the US leader said.