TASS * «TRUMP INFORMATO DA RUBIO SULL’INCONTRO CON LAVROV, ATTESE DECISIONI FUTURE SULL’UCRAINA»

21.45 - giovedì 10 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump sarà informato dal Segretario di Stato Marco Rubio sull’incontro con il Ministro degli Esteri russo Sergey Lavrov, e deciderà i prossimi passi sull’Ucraina basandosi su quelle informazioni. La portavoce del Dipartimento di Stato degli Stati Uniti, Tammy Bruce, ha riferito ai giornalisti che Rubio ha detto che “i russi hanno condiviso alcune idee che ha detto che avrebbe riportato al Presidente.” “E naturalmente, vedremo cosa dirà lui [Trump],” ha aggiunto, rispondendo a una domanda sui futuri passi di Washington riguardo alla Russia e all’Ucraina.

///

US President Donald Trump will be briefed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio on his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and decide next steps on Ukraine based on that intel, US Department of State Spokesperson Tammy Bruce has told reporters.

She quoted Rubio as saying that “the Russians share some ideas that he said he would take back to the President.” “And of course, we will see what he [Trump] says,” she added, when asked about Washington’s future steps on Russia and Ukraine.

