TASS * «TRUMP E PUTIN STANNO PARLANDO DA ORE, I COLLOQUI SI TENGONO IN FORMATO “TRE – TRE»

23.08 - venerdì 15 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il presidente russo Vladimir Putin e il suo omologo statunitense Donald Trump stanno parlando da oltre un’ora. Il vertice si svolge presso la Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson in Alaska. I colloqui si tengono attualmente in un formato “tre contro tre”, ma i due leader hanno iniziato a parlare prima di arrivare in Alaska, sull’aerodromo. Putin e Trump sono scesi dai loro aerei quasi simultaneamente e sono saliti sulla limousine Cadillac del leader statunitense, dove hanno parlato faccia a faccia durante il tragitto verso il luogo dei colloqui.

///

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump have been talking for over an hour. The meeting is taking place at the Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson in Alaska. The talks are currently being held in a “three-on-three” format, but the two leaders began talking before arriving in Alaska on the airfield. Putin and Trump left their planes nearly simultaneously and got into the US leader’s Cadillac limousine, where they talked one-on-one on the way to the talks.