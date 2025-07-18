TASS * TRUMP CONTRO IL WALL STREET JOURNAL: ““BUGIE SU EPSTEIN, PRONTA LA CAUSA”»

07.24 - venerdì 18 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Donald Trump ha affermato di intenzionarsi a citare in giudizio il Wall Street Journal, NewsCorp e il magnate dei media Rupert Murdoch per un articolo di fake news in cui gli si attribuisce di aver regalato un disegno di una donna nuda al finanziere statunitense Jeffrey Epstein, accusato di traffico sessuale di minori e suicidatosi nel 2019.

“La stampa deve imparare a dire la verità e a non basarsi su fonti che probabilmente non esistono nemmeno”, ha scritto Trump su Truth Social.

Ha aggiunto che “in base alla quantità ridicola di pubblicità dedicata a Jeffrey Epstein, ho chiesto al procuratore generale Pam Bondi di produrre ogni testimonianza pertinente del Gran Giurì, soggetta all’approvazione del tribunale”.

///

Donald Trump has asserted that he plans to sue the Wall Street Journal, NewsCorp and media magnate Rupert Murdoch over the fake news item that he allegedly gifted a drawing of a naked woman to US financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused of sex trafficking minors and committed suicide in 2019.

“The Press has to learn to be truthful, and not rely on sources that probably don’t even exist,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He added that “based on the ridiculous amount of publicity given to Jeffrey Epstein, I have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval.”