TASS * «TRUMP AFFERMA CHE LA RESA DI HAMAS È NECESSARIA PER RISOLVERE LA CRISI DI GAZA, IL RILASCIO DEGLI OSTAGGI È LA VIA PIÙ RAPIDA VERSO LA PACE»

20.01 - giovedì 31 luglio 2025

Il presidente degli Stati Uniti, Donald Trump, ritiene che risolvere la crisi nella Striscia di Gaza richieda la resa del movimento palestinese Hamas. Ha scritto sulla piattaforma Truth Social che il modo più rapido per porre fine alla crisi umanitaria a Gaza è che Hamas si arrenda e rilasci gli ostaggi.

