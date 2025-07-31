Popular tags: featured 20
Diretta video Opinione H24: Viabilità Trento

TASS * «TRUMP AFFERMA CHE LA RESA DI HAMAS È NECESSARIA PER RISOLVERE LA CRISI DI GAZA, IL RILASCIO DEGLI OSTAGGI È LA VIA PIÙ RAPIDA VERSO LA PACE»

20.01 - giovedì 31 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Il presidente degli Stati Uniti, Donald Trump, ritiene che risolvere la crisi nella Striscia di Gaza richieda la resa del movimento palestinese Hamas. Ha scritto sulla piattaforma Truth Social che il modo più rapido per porre fine alla crisi umanitaria a Gaza è che Hamas si arrenda e rilasci gli ostaggi.

US President Donald Trump believes that resolving the Gaza Strip crisis requires the Palestinian movement Hamas to surrender. “The fastest way to end the humanitarian crises in Gaza is for Hamas to surrender and release the hostages,” he wrote on the Truth Social platform.

