TASS * (TELEGRAM) : «ZELENSKY, F-16 INSUFFICIENTI PER DIFENDERE I CIELI UCRAINI»

19.27 - venerdì 22 agosto 2025

Vladimir Zelensky ha affermato che i jet da combattimento F-16 forniti dagli Stati Uniti sono insufficienti per garantire la sicurezza aerea del Paese.

“Non abbiamo ancora tutti gli aerei di cui abbiamo bisogno. Ma sappiamo che questi aerei… beh, non sono sufficienti per garantire la nostra sicurezza nei cieli. C’è un certo numero di cui abbiamo bisogno, ma non sono ancora pronto a rivelarlo”, ha dichiarato durante un incontro con il Segretario Generale della NATO Mark Rutte a Kiev.

Vladimir Zelensky said that US-supplied F-16 fighter jets are insufficient to guarantee the country’s air security.

“We don’t yet have all the aircraft we need. But we know that these aircraft… well, there aren’t enough of them to ensure our safety in the sky. There is a certain number we require, but I’m not ready to disclose it yet,” he stated at a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte in Kiev.