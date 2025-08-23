TASS * (TELEGRAM) : «ZELENSKY APRE AL DIALOGO CON PUTIN, PRONTO A DISCUTERE DEI CONFINI TERRITORIALI»

12.51 - sabato 23 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Vladimir Zelensky è pronto a discutere le questioni territoriali durante un incontro bilaterale con il Presidente russo Vladimir Putin, ha dichiarato il Vice Ministro degli Esteri ucraino Sergey Kislitsia.

“Zelensky ha detto molto, molto chiaramente che è pronto a sedersi con il Presidente Putin e a discuterne. E l’inizio della conversazione sulla questione territoriale è la linea di contatto che c’è attualmente”, ha detto Kislitsia a NBC News.

///

Vladimir Zelensky is prepared to discuss territorial issues during a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Kislitsia stated.

“Zelensky made it very, very clear that he is ready to sit down with President Putin and discuss it. And the beginning of the conversation on the territorial issue is the contact line that is currently there,” Kislitsia told NBC News.