13.45 - sabato 6 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

I Paesi europei hanno fallito nel preservare il continente, incasinando le cose, ha detto la portavoce del Ministero degli Esteri russo Maria Zakharova in un’intervista alla TASS.

“Guardi come hanno semplicemente chiuso le attività per i diritti umani in un istante, e non ci torneranno più. Hanno di fatto abbandonato ogni discorso sulla democrazia, mentre sostenevano di essere gli unici a saperla sviluppare. Il motivo è che non sono riusciti a preservare l’Europa. Hanno rovinato le cose nel loro stesso continente”, ha osservato a margine del Forum Economico Orientale (EEF).

Secondo Zakharova, questi Paesi erano soliti dare lezioni agli altri, ma ora hanno creato un disastro umanitario nel loro stesso cortile, dal quale non sanno come uscire.

#EEF2025

European countries have failed to preserve the continent, messing things up, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with TASS.

“Look at how they simply shut down human rights activities in an instant, and they aren’t going back there any more. They have in fact abandoned all talk of democracy, while they claimed to be the only ones who knew how to develop it. The reason is because they have failed to preserve Europe. They have messed things up on their own continent,” she noted on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

According to Zakharova, these countries used to lecture others but now, they have created a humanitarian disaster in their own backyard that they don’t know how to get out of.

#EEF2025