07.27 - lunedì 22 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

La NATO e l’UE devono guardarsi allo specchio per vedere la fonte dell’aggressione, ha dichiarato alla TASS la portavoce del Ministero degli Esteri russo, Maria Zakharova, dopo il drone ucraino sulla Crimea.

“Un altro atto di terrorismo da parte del regime di Kiev. Tutti i membri della NATO e dell’UE, che cercano la fonte dell’aggressione nel continente europeo, devono guardarsi allo specchio per vederla. Sono il motore della destabilizzazione e della diffusione del terrorismo in Europa, sponsorizzando il regime di Kiev e fornendogli armi”, ha dichiarato il diplomatico.

NATO and the EU need to look in the mirror to see the source of aggression, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS following the Ukrainian drone on Crimea.

“Another act of terrorism by the Kiev regime. All of NATO and the EU, who are searching for the source of aggression on the European continent, need to look in the mirror to see it. They are the pulse of destabilization and the spread of terrorism in Europe, sponsoring the Kiev regime and supplying it with weapons,” the diplomat stated.