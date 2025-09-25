TASS (TELEGRAM) * WRIGHT ( SEGRETARIO USA ENERGIA): «GLI STATI UNITI NON SONO PRONTI A INASPRIRE LE SANZIONI ANTI-RUSSI DA SOLI»

00.15 - giovedì 25 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Gli Stati Uniti non sono pronti a inasprire le sanzioni anti-russi da soli, ha detto il Segretario all’Energia Chris Wright.

Quando gli è stato chiesto in un’intervista a Fox News se il Presidente Donald Trump fosse pronto a schiaffeggiare la Russia con ulteriori sanzioni, Wright ha risposto: “Sì, è pronto a muoversi sulle sanzioni. Ma non si possono avere sanzioni da una sola parte. Bisogna avere sanzioni da tutte le parti.”

///

The United States is not ready to toughen anti-Russian sanctions alone, US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright said.

When asked in a Fox News interview whether President Donald Trump was ready to slap Russia with more sanctions, Wright replied: “Yes, he’s ready to move on sanctions. But you can’t have sanctions from one party. You have to have sanctions from all the parties.”