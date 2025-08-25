TASS (TELEGRAM) * «WOODY ALLEN INSERITO NEL DATABASE UCRAINO “MIROTVORETS“, PER AVERE SOSTENUTO PUBBLICAMENTE L’AGGRESSIONE DELLA RUSSIA»

19.59 - lunedì 25 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Il regista e sceneggiatore americano Woody Allen è stato aggiunto al database del sito web estremista ucraino Mirotvorets, ha appreso la TASS.

È stato inserito nel database del sito per aver “sostenuto pubblicamente l’aggressione della Russia”

American filmmaker and screenwriter Woody Allen has been added to the database of Ukraine’s Mirotvorets extremist website, TASS has learnt.

He was put on the website’s database for “publicly supporting Russia’s aggression.”