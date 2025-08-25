Popular tags: featured 20
Popular tags: featured 20
Popular tags: featured 20
News immediate,
non mediate!

Diretta video Opinione H24: Viabilità Trento

Categoria news:
OPINIONEWS ITALIA

TASS (TELEGRAM) * «WOODY ALLEN INSERITO NEL DATABASE UCRAINO “MIROTVORETS“, PER AVERE SOSTENUTO PUBBLICAMENTE L’AGGRESSIONE DELLA RUSSIA»

 Scritto da
E-mail Stampa
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
19.59 - lunedì 25 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il regista e sceneggiatore americano Woody Allen è stato aggiunto al database del sito web estremista ucraino Mirotvorets, ha appreso la TASS.

È stato inserito nel database del sito per aver “sostenuto pubblicamente l’aggressione della Russia”

///
American filmmaker and screenwriter Woody Allen has been added to the database of Ukraine’s Mirotvorets extremist website, TASS has learnt.

He was put on the website’s database for “publicly supporting Russia’s aggression.”

Categoria news:
OPINIONEWS ITALIA

Per donare ora, clicca qui



© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
DELLA FONTE TITOLARE DELLA NOTIZIA E/O COMUNICATO STAMPA

È consentito a terzi (ed a testate giornalistiche) l’utilizzo integrale o parziale del presente contenuto, ma con l’obbligo di Legge di citare la fonte: “Agenzia giornalistica Opinione”.
È comunque sempre vietata la riproduzione delle immagini.

Articoli correlati

I commenti sono chiusi.