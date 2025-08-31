TASS (TELEGRAM) * WALL STREET JOURNAL: «L’INVIATO SPECIALE USA WITKOFF RIFERISCE DIRETTAMENTE A TRUMP I SUOI COLLOQUI CON PUTIN»

08.45 - domenica 31 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

L’inviato speciale presidenziale degli Stati Uniti Steve Witkoff riferisce direttamente a Donald Trump sui suoi colloqui con il Presidente russo Vladimir Putin e con altri leader, secondo quanto riportato dal Wall Street Journal.

Secondo il giornale, “Witkoff chiama spesso Trump subito dopo aver incontrato il Presidente russo Vladimir Putin e altri leader”

Tuttavia, i riassunti di queste conversazioni raramente filtrano al Governo, ha aggiunto il Wall Street Journal.

///

US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff reports directly to Donald Trump on his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders, The Wall Street Journal reported.

According to the newspaper, “Witkoff often calls Trump immediately after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders.”

However, summaries of those conversations rarely filter through to the government, the Wall Street Journal added.