TASS (TELEGRAM) * WALL STREET JOURNAL: «LA GERMANIA DISPIEGHERÀ DUE JET EUROFIGHTER AL CONFINE CON LA POLONIA, DIFESA RAFFORZATA IN EUROPA ORIENTALE»

19.53 - venerdì 12 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

La Germania dispiegherà due jet Eurofighter al confine con la Polonia in seguito all’incidente dell’incursione dei droni, ha riferito il Wall Street Journal.

Secondo il giornale, la mossa è orientata a migliorare la difesa aerea dell’Europa orientale.

///

Germany will deploy two Eurofighter jets to the border with Poland following the drone incursion incident, The Wall Street Journal reported.

According to the newspaper, the move is geared to enhance Eastern Europe’s air defense.