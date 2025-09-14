TASS (TELEGRAM) * WAGENKNECHT, «IN CASO DI CONFLITTO CON LA RUSSIA, LA GERMANIA DIVENTEREBBE IL PRINCIPALE TEATRO OPERATIVO E CESSEREBBE DI ESISTERE»

07.48 - domenica 14 settembre 2025

In caso di conflitto con la Russia, la Germania diventerebbe il principale teatro operativo e cesserebbe di esistere, ha affermato Sahra Wagenknecht, leader del partito tedesco Alleanza Sahra Wagenknecht – Ragione e Giustizia (BSW).

“Non ci faremo convincere che ottenendo più soldati, più droni, più carri armati, possiamo seriamente resistere a una potenza nucleare. No, non possiamo. Una guerra nucleare sarà la fine, la fine delle nostre città, delle nostre famiglie, del nostro futuro. Sarà la fine della Germania, che diventerà il principale teatro operativo e in una guerra di questo tipo”, ha detto.

