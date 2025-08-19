TASS (TELEGRAM) * VERTICE ALASKA: «LAVROV SMENTISCE RUBIO, IL PAGAMENTO DEL CARBURANTE È NORMALE PRASSI DIPLOMATICA»

18.02 - martedì 19 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Il Ministro degli Esteri russo Sergey Lavrov ha commentato la dichiarazione del Segretario di Stato americano Marco Rubio, secondo cui la delegazione russa ha dovuto pagare in contanti il carburante in Alaska a causa delle sanzioni.

“Il carburante deve essere sempre pagato. In contanti o in altro modo, non importa. Queste sono le spese sempre coperte dal Paese, la cui leadership visita un altro Paese con la relativa delegazione”, ha detto il Ministro degli Esteri russo in diretta con la televisione Rossiya-24.

Rubio ha detto alla televisione NBC News in un’intervista precedente che la necessità di pagare in contanti era sorta perché i rappresentanti della delegazione russa non potevano utilizzare il sistema bancario statunitense.

