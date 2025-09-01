TASS (TELEGRAM) * «USA VISTI SOSPESI PER PALESTINESI, GLI STATI UNITI LIMITANO L’INGRESSO»

06.19 - lunedì 1 settembre 2025

The United States has temporarily suspended the issuance of almost all types of visitor visas for Palestinian passport holders, the New York Times reported.

The newspaper noted that “the new measures affect visas for medical treatment, university studies, visits to friends or relatives and business travel, at least temporarily.”

They do not apply to Palestinians with dual nationalities using other passports or those who have already obtained visas, the New York Times said, adding that “it was not clear what prompted the visa curbs.”