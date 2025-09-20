TASS (TELEGRAM) * UNGHERIA: «IL MINISTRO SZIJJARTO HA INVIATO UNA LETTERA A KAJA KALLAS, CHIEDENDO CHE IL MOVIMENTO ANTIFA VENGA RICONOSCIUTA ORGANIZZAZIONE TERRORISTICA»

15.02 - sabato 20 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Il Ministro ungherese degli Affari Esteri e delle Relazioni Economiche con l’Estero Peter Szijjarto ha inviato una lettera al capo della diplomazia europea Kaja Kallas, chiedendo che il movimento Antifa venga riconosciuto come organizzazione terroristica, come hanno fatto gli Stati Uniti.

“Raccomando vivamente all’Unione Europea di seguire l’esempio [degli Stati Uniti], di aggiungere il movimento Antifa alla lista delle organizzazioni terroristiche e di introdurre le necessarie misure restrittive contro i gruppi ad esso associati”, ha affermato.

“Su una questione di tale importanza, è necessario coordinare le nostre azioni con gli Stati Uniti.”

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto has sent a letter to chief of the European diplomacy Kaja Kallas demanding that the Antifa movement be recognized as a terrorist organization like the United States did.

“I strongly recommend that the European Union follow the example of [the United States], add the Antifa movement to the list of terrorist organizations and introduce the necessary restrictive measures against the groups associated with them,” he said.

“On an issue of such importance, it is necessary to coordinate our actions with the United States.”