TASS (TELEGRAM) * «UN ASTEROIDE DELLE DIMENSIONI DI CHELYABINSK È PASSATO VICINO ALLA TERRA, SFIORANDO L’ORBITA LUNARE»

06.57 - giovedì 4 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Un asteroide delle dimensioni del meteorite di Chelyabinsk è volato all’interno dell’orbita lunare, avvicinandosi alla Terra alle ore 18:00 circa, ora di Mosca. (03:00 GMT), riferiscono il laboratorio di astronomia solare dell’Istituto di Ricerca Spaziale dell’Accademia delle Scienze Russa e l’Istituto di Fisica Solare-Terrestre del Ramo Siberiano dell’Accademia delle Scienze Russa.

Video: Istituto di Ricerca Spaziale dell’Accademia delle Scienze Russa, Istituto di Fisica Solare-Terrestre del Ramo Siberiano dell’Accademia delle Scienze Russa

An asteroid the size of the Chelyabinsk meteorite flew inside the lunar orbit, approaching the Earth at about 06:00 p.m. Moscow time. (03:00 p.m. GMT), the solar astronomy laboratory of the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences and the Institute of Solar-Terrestrial Physics of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences report.

Video: Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences, the Institute of Solar-Terrestrial Physics of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences

