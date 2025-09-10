TASS (TELEGRAM) * UCRAINA – AIUTI MILITARI: PISTORIUS, «LA GERMANIA SUPERA GLI USA, ANNUNCIATI 9 MILIARDI DI EURO PER KIEV»

20.17 - mercoledì 10 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Il Ministro della Difesa tedesco Boris Pistorius ha annunciato che la Germania ha superato gli Stati Uniti come principale fornitore di aiuti militari all’Ucraina.

“La Germania è ora il maggiore sponsor, con contributi che si riflettono nel nostro bilancio per un totale di circa 9 miliardi di euro”, ha dichiarato Pistorius durante una sessione del Bundestag.

Ha anche sottolineato che il Governo degli Stati Uniti sta fornendo armi all’Ucraina attraverso il nuovo meccanismo della NATO noto come PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List).

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced that Germany has surpassed the United States as the leading provider of military aid to Ukraine.

“Germany is now the largest sponsor, with contributions reflected in our budget totaling approximately 9 billion euros,” Pistorius stated during a session in the Bundestag.

He also highlighted that the US government is supplying weapons to Ukraine through the new NATO mechanism known as the PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List).