TASS (TELEGRAM) * «TRUMP VUOLE UN NUOVO ACCORDO NUCLEARE, IL PENTAGONO PRONTO A SCHIERARE PIÙ TESTATE DOPO IL “NEW START“»

18.55 - mercoledì 27 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il Presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump vorrebbe concludere un nuovo accordo che sostituisca il Trattato New START Russia-USA, ha dichiarato il Vice Capo di Stato Maggiore dell’Aeronautica Militare statunitense, il Tenente Generale Andrew Gebara.

“Il Presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump, in fondo, è un negoziatore ed è interessato a rendere il mondo più sicuro. Sono sicuro che gli piacerebbe fare un accordo, ma questo accordo deve avere determinati criteri”, ha detto l’ufficiale della difesa, commentando la situazione del Trattato New START, che scadrà nel febbraio 2026.

Gebara ha anche osservato che una volta scadute le limitazioni del trattato per Mosca e Washington, il Pentagono sarà pronto ad aumentare il numero di testate nucleari dispiegate a discrezione di Trump.

///

US President Donald Trump would like to conclude a new agreement that will replace the Russia-US New START Treaty, US Air Force Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration Deputy Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Andrew Gebara said.

“US President Donald Trump, at his core, is a negotiator, and he is interested in making the world safer. I’m sure he would love to do a deal, but that deal has to have certain criteria,” the defense official said, commenting on the situation around the New START Treaty, which is set to expire in February 2026.

Gebara also noted that once the treaty’s limitations on Moscow and Washington expire, the Pentagon will be prepared to increase the number of deployed nuclear warheads at Trump’s discretion.