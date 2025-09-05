Popular tags: featured 20
TASS (TELEGRAM) * «TRUMP RINOMINA IL DIPARTIMENTO DELLA DIFESA, ADESSO È “DELLA GUERRA” PER DESCRIVERE LA SITUAZIONE MONDIALE»

23.03 - venerdì 5 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Il Presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump ha firmato un decreto che rinomina il Ministero della Difesa in Dipartimento della Guerra.

“È una cosa importante”, ha detto Trump dopo aver firmato il decreto, aggiungendo che il nuovo nome era molto più appropriato, visto lo stato attuale del mondo.

US President Donald Trump has signed a decree renaming the Ministry of Defense to the Department of War.

“That’s a big one,” Trump said after signing the decree, adding that the new name was much more appropriate given the current state of the world.

