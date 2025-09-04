TASS (TELEGRAM) * TRUMP: «PUTIN E ZELENSKY NON SONO ANCORA PRONTI AI COLLOQUI, MA SUCCEDERÀ QUALCOSA»

07.59 - giovedì 4 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Anche se Vladimir Putin e Vladimir Zelensky “non sono ancora pronti” per i colloqui, “succederà qualcosa” che influenzerà le loro decisioni, ha detto il Presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump.

“Lo faremo”, ha sottolineato in un’intervista a CBS News.

Il leader statunitense ha aggiunto di aver pensato che il konflikt ucraino “sarebbe stato più facile”, ma sembra essere “qualcosa di un po’ più difficile di altri” Trump ha descritto la sua posizione sulla questione ucraina come realistica e ottimista.

///

Although Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky “are not ready yet” for talks, “something is going to happen” that will affect their decisions, US President Donald Trump said.

“We are going to get it done,” he pointed out in an interview with CBS News.

The US leader added that he had thought the Ukraine konflikt “would have been on the easier side” but it seems to be “something that’s a little bit more difficult than some of the others.” Trump described his position on the Ukraine issue as both realistic and optimistic.