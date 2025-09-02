TASS (TELEGRAM) * «TRUMP: NON MI ARRENDO, IN UCRAINA FERMERÒ LA GUERRA SENZA SENSO»

21.38 - martedì 2 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Trump ha detto che non si arrende nei suoi sforzi per risolvere il conflitto in Ucraina.

Faremo qualcosa per aiutare le persone a vivere,

ha detto al conduttore radiofonico Scott Jennings in un’intervista, senza specificare quali passi intende compiere.

Trump ha nuovamente descritto il conflitto in Ucraina come una “guerra che non ha senso”, aggiungendo che “non sarebbe mai iniziato” se lui fosse stato presidente nel 2022.

Ha anche detto di essere “molto deluso” da Putin, con il quale ha “sempre avuto un ottimo rapporto”

Trump ha detto di non essere preoccupato per una più stretta cooperazione tra i membri della Shanghai Cooperation Organization, in particolare tra Russia e Cina.

“Non sono affatto preoccupato”, ha detto al conduttore radiofonico Scott Jennings in risposta a una domanda correlata.

Trump ha sottolineato che gli Stati Uniti hanno “l’esercito più forte del mondo” “Non useranno mai il loro esercito contro di noi, mi creda, sarebbe la cosa peggiore che potrebbero mai fare”, ha aggiunto il Presidente.

Il Presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump ha avvertito che gli USA prenderanno un’altra posizione nei confronti della Russia e dell’Ucraina, se il vertice in Alaska non produrrà i risultati desiderati.

Trump said he’s not giving up in his efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

We will be doing something to help people live,

he told radio host Scott Jennings in an interview, without specifying what steps he plans to take.

Trump again described the conflict in Ukraine as a “war that makes no sense,” adding that it “would never have started” if he had been president in 2022.

He also said he was “very disappointed” in Putin, with whom he “always had a great relationship.”

Trump said he is not concerned about closer cooperation among members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, particularly between Russia and China.

“I’m not concerned at all,” he told radio host Scott Jennings in response to a related question.

Trump emphasized that the US has “the strongest military in the world.” “They would never use their military on us, believe me, that would be the worst thing they could ever do,” the president added.

US President Donald Trump has warned that the US will take another position on Russia and Ukraine if the Alaska summit doesn’t yield a desired result.