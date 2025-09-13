TASS (TELEGRAM) * «TRUMP MINACCIA INDAGINI SU SOROS, ACCUSA DI SOVVERSIONE DELLE PROTESTE»

09.25 - sabato 13 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il Presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump ha nuovamente dichiarato la sua intenzione di indagare il finanziere statunitense George Soros per il suo coinvolgimento nell’organizzazione delle proteste nel Paese.

“Indagheremo su Soros, perché credo che si tratti di un caso RICO contro di lui e altre persone. Perché non si tratta solo di proteste. Si tratta di una vera e propria agitazione”, ha detto il leader statunitense in un’intervista a Fox News.

La legge RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) prevede, tra le altre cose, la reclusione fino a 20 anni e sanzioni finanziarie.

///

US President Donald Trump has once again stated his intention to investigate US financier George Soros for his involvement in organizing protests in the country.

“We are going to look into Soros, because I think it’s a RICO case against him and other people. Because this is more than like protests. This is real agitation,” the US leader said in an interview with Fox News.

The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act provides for imprisonment of up to 20 years and financial penalties, among other things.