TASS (TELEGRAM) * TRUMP, «LE GARANZIE DI SICUREZZA PER L’UCRAINA SARANNO FORNITE DAI PAESI EUROPEI, GLI STATI UNITI PRONTI AD ASSISTERLI»

20.22 - sabato 30 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Le garanzie di sicurezza per l’Ucraina saranno fornite principalmente dai Paesi europei, mentre gli Stati Uniti sono pronti ad assisterli, ha dichiarato il Presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump in un’intervista a The Daily Caller.

A Trump è stato chiesto se considererebbe la possibilità di fornire all’Ucraina un supporto aereo come parte di tali garanzie di sicurezza. “Forse faremo qualcosa. <…> Se potessi fermarlo e avere un aereo che vola di tanto in tanto, saranno soprattutto gli europei, ma li aiuteremmo”, ha detto.

“Non credo che si possa risolvere la questione senza una garanzia di sicurezza di qualche tipo, e non avremo stivali a terra o altro. Ma se possiamo aiutare l’Europa”, ha aggiunto Trump.

///

Security guarantees for Ukraine will be provided primarily by European countries, while the United States is prepared to assist them, US President Donald Trump said in an interview with The Daily Caller.

Trump was asked whether he would consider providing Ukraine with air support as part of such security guarantees. “Maybe we’ll do something. <…> If I could stop that and have a plane flying around the air every once in a while, it’s going to be mostly the Europeans, but we’d help them,” he said.

“I don’t think it can be settled without a security guarantee of some kind, and we’re not going to have boots on the ground or anything else. But if we can help Europe,” Trump added.