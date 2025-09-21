TASS (TELEGRAM) * TRUMP, «L’AMBASCIATORE USA ALLA NATO WHITAKER LAVORERÀ PER FERMARE GLI ACQUISTI DI PETROLIO RUSSO DA PARTE DEGLI ALLEATI EUROPEI»

08.07 - domenica 21 settembre 2025

Il Presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump ha dichiarato che Matthew Whitaker, il Rappresentante Permanente degli Stati Uniti presso la NATO, intende garantire la cessazione degli acquisti di petrolio russo da parte degli alleati europei di Washington.

“Gli europei stanno acquistando petrolio dalla Russia. Non dovrebbe accadere, giusto?”, ha detto il leader statunitense durante una cena organizzata dal think tank ACI in Virginia.

Secondo Trump, Whitaker non permetterà che questo continui a lungo.

Ha sottolineato che Whitaker dovrebbe consultarsi con gli alleati degli Stati Uniti sulla questione.

“Matt, devono smettere di acquistare petrolio dalla Russia. Puoi parlare con loro, per favore?”, ha detto il Presidente, rivolgendosi direttamente a Whitaker.

US President Donald Trump stated that Matthew Whitaker, the US Permanent Representative to NATO, intends to secure a cessation of Russian oil purchases by Washington’s European allies.

“The Europeans are buying oil from Russia. It’s not supposed to happen, right?” the US leader said at a dinner organized by the ACI think tank in Virginia.

According to Trump, Whitaker will not allow this to continue for long. He emphasized that Whitaker should consult with US allies on the matter.

“Matt, they have to stop buying oil from Russia. Will you talk to them, please?” the president said, addressing Whitaker directly.