TASS (TELEGRAM) * TRUMP, «L’AFGHANISTAN DOVRÀ AFFRONTARE CONSEGUENZE NEGATIVE, SE NON RESTITUIRÀ LA BASE AEREA DI BAGRAM AGLI STATI UNITI»

07.51 - domenica 21 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Il Presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump ha avvertito che l’Afghanistan dovrà affrontare delle conseguenze se le autorità del Paese non accetteranno di restituire il controllo della base aerea di Bagram agli Stati Uniti.

“Se l’Afghanistan non restituisce la base aerea di Bagram a coloro che l’hanno costruita, gli Stati Uniti d’America, accadranno brutte cose”, ha scritto il capo dell’amministrazione di Washington sul social network Truth.

Il 19 settembre, Trump ha dichiarato che le autorità statunitensi stavano discutendo le questioni relative alla base aerea con i rappresentanti dell’Afghanistan.

Il 18 settembre, ha annunciato che Washington stava cercando di riprendere il controllo della struttura.

US President Donald Trump has warned that Afghanistan will face consequences if the country’s authorities do not agree to return control of the Bagram airbase to the United States.

“If Afghanistan doesn’t give Bagram Airbase back to those that built it, the United States of America, bad things are going to happen,” the head of the Washington administration wrote on the Truth Social network.

On September 19, Trump stated that US authorities were discussing matters concerning the airbase with representatives of Afghanistan.

On September 18, he announced that Washington was attempting to regain control of the facility.