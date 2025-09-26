TASS (TELEGRAM) * TRUMP, «LA TURCHIA È PRONTA A SMETTERE DI ACQUISTARE IL PETROLIO RUSSO»

02.22 - venerdì 26 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il Presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump sostiene che la Turchia è pronta a smettere di acquistare il petrolio russo.

Durante l’incontro con i media alla Casa Bianca, Trump ha dichiarato di non voler rispondere alla domanda se il Presidente turco Tayyip Erdogan sia d’accordo a smettere di importare petrolio dalla Russia.

“Non voglio dirlo, ma se voglio che lo faccia, lo farà,” ha detto il leader statunitense.

“Credo che possa impedirlo,” ha proseguito. “Sa perché? Perché può comprare da molte altre persone.”

///

US President Donald Trump claims that Turkey is ready to stop buying Russian oil.

While meeting with the media at the White House, Trump said he would not answer to the question of whether Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan agreed to stop importing oil from Russia.

“I don’t want to say that, but if I want him to, he will,” the US leader said.

“I believe he can stop that,” he continued. “You know why? Because he can buy from a lot of other people.”