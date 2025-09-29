TASS (TELEGRAM) * TRUMP, «LA PACE SARÀ PRESTO RIPRISTINATA NELLA STRISCIA DI GAZA»

18.27 - lunedì 29 settembre 2025

La pace sarà presto ripristinata nella Striscia di Gaza, ha detto Trump, salutando il Primo Ministro israeliano Netanyahu.

“Sono molto fiducioso [su questo]”, ha detto ai giornalisti dopo una stretta di mano con il premier israeliano.

Peace will soon be restored in the Gaza Strip, Trump said, greeting Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.

“I’m very confident [about that],” he told reporters after a handshake with the Israeli premier.