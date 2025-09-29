Popular tags:
News immediate,
non mediate!
Categoria news:
OPINIONEWS ITALIA

TASS (TELEGRAM) * TRUMP, «LA PACE SARÀ PRESTO RIPRISTINATA NELLA STRISCIA DI GAZA»

18.27 - lunedì 29 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

La pace sarà presto ripristinata nella Striscia di Gaza, ha detto Trump, salutando il Primo Ministro israeliano Netanyahu.

“Sono molto fiducioso [su questo]”, ha detto ai giornalisti dopo una stretta di mano con il premier israeliano.

///

Peace will soon be restored in the Gaza Strip, Trump said, greeting Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.

“I’m very confident [about that],” he told reporters after a handshake with the Israeli premier.

