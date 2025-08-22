Popular tags: featured 20
Popular tags: featured 20
Popular tags: featured 20
News immediate,
non mediate!

Diretta video Opinione H24: Viabilità Trento

Categoria news:
OPINIONEWS ITALIA

TASS * (TELEGRAM) : «TRUMP INFURIATO PER GLI ATTACCHI UCRAINI, SCRIVE A ORBAN SULLA QUESTIONE OLEODOTTO»

 Scritto da
E-mail Stampa
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
13.59 - venerdì 22 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il Presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump ha detto al Primo Ministro ungherese Viktor Orban che è molto arrabbiato per gli attacchi dell’Ucraina all’oleodotto Druzhba, secondo un messaggio inviato da Washington a Budapest e pubblicato dal consigliere politico del Primo Ministro e omonimo Balazs Orban.

“Viktor, non mi piace sentire questo. Sono molto arrabbiato”, ha scritto Trump a mano in risposta a una lettera di Orban sugli attacchi ucraini all’infrastruttura dell’oleodotto, che fornisce materie prime dalla Russia all’Ungheria e alla Slovacchia.

Foto: Pagina Facebook di Balazs Orban

///
US President Donald Trump told Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban that he is very angry about Ukraine’s attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline, according to a message sent from Washington to Budapest and published by the prime minister’s political adviser and namesake Balazs Orban.

“Viktor, I don’t like hearing this. I am very angry about it,” Trump wrote by hand in response to a letter from Orban about the Ukrainian attacks on the oil pipeline infrastructure, which supplies raw materials from Russia to Hungary and Slovakia.

Photo: Balazs Orban’s Facebook page

Categoria news:
OPINIONEWS ITALIA

Per donare ora, clicca qui



© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
DELLA FONTE TITOLARE DELLA NOTIZIA E/O COMUNICATO STAMPA

È consentito a terzi (ed a testate giornalistiche) l’utilizzo integrale o parziale del presente contenuto, ma con l’obbligo di Legge di citare la fonte: “Agenzia giornalistica Opinione”.
È comunque sempre vietata la riproduzione delle immagini.

Articoli correlati

I commenti sono chiusi.