TASS * (TELEGRAM) : «TRUMP INFURIATO PER GLI ATTACCHI UCRAINI, SCRIVE A ORBAN SULLA QUESTIONE OLEODOTTO»

13.59 - venerdì 22 agosto 2025

Il Presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump ha detto al Primo Ministro ungherese Viktor Orban che è molto arrabbiato per gli attacchi dell’Ucraina all’oleodotto Druzhba, secondo un messaggio inviato da Washington a Budapest e pubblicato dal consigliere politico del Primo Ministro e omonimo Balazs Orban.

“Viktor, non mi piace sentire questo. Sono molto arrabbiato”, ha scritto Trump a mano in risposta a una lettera di Orban sugli attacchi ucraini all’infrastruttura dell’oleodotto, che fornisce materie prime dalla Russia all’Ungheria e alla Slovacchia.

Foto: Pagina Facebook di Balazs Orban

US President Donald Trump told Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban that he is very angry about Ukraine’s attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline, according to a message sent from Washington to Budapest and published by the prime minister’s political adviser and namesake Balazs Orban.

“Viktor, I don’t like hearing this. I am very angry about it,” Trump wrote by hand in response to a letter from Orban about the Ukrainian attacks on the oil pipeline infrastructure, which supplies raw materials from Russia to Hungary and Slovakia.

Photo: Balazs Orban’s Facebook page