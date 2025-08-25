Popular tags: featured 20
Diretta video Opinione H24: Viabilità Trento

Categoria news:
OPINIONEWS ITALIA

TASS (TELEGRAM) * «TRUMP INCERTO SULL’INCONTRO PUTIN-ZELENSKY, VALUTERÒ LA MIA PARTECIPAZIONE»

19.27 - lunedì 25 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Trump ha ammesso di non sapere se l’incontro tra Putin e Zelensky avrà luogo e ha suggerito che potrebbe rifiutare di partecipare.

///
Trump admitted that he does not know whether the meeting between Putin and Zelensky will take place and suggested that he might decline to participate.

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Solo Putin e Zelensky possono decidere quando incontrarsi, dice Trump.

///
Only Putin and Zelensky can decide when to meet, Trump says.

Categoria news:
OPINIONEWS ITALIA

