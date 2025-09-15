TASS (TELEGRAM) * TRUMP, «I COLLOQUI TRA PUTIN E ZELENSKY AVRANNO LUOGO RELATIVAMENTE PRESTO»

07.08 - lunedì 15 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

I colloqui tra Vladimir Putin e Vladimir Zelensky in un incontro trilaterale che coinvolge gli Stati Uniti avranno luogo relativamente presto, ha detto Donald Trump parlando con i giornalisti del pool stampa della Casa Bianca a Bedminster, New Jersey.

Alla domanda su quando Putin e Zelensky potrebbero incontrarsi, Trump ha risposto: “Non lo so. Relativamente presto risolveremo la questione. In un modo o nell’altro, ma relativamente presto”

I giornalisti hanno anche cercato di chiarire se il prossimo passo sarà un vertice trilaterale con gli Stati Uniti. “Ci saranno colloqui, che lo si chiami vertice o semplice incontro, non importa”, ha risposto il leader statunitense.

Trump ha anche fatto notare che potrebbe dover gestire personalmente i negoziati, citando “l’odio tra Zelensky e Putin”

///

Talks between Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky in a trilateral meeting involving the United States will take place relatively soon, Donald Trump said while speaking to White House press pool reporters in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Asked when Putin and Zelensky might meet, Trump replied, “I don’t know. Relatively soon we’re going to get it worked out. One way or the other, but relatively soon.”

Reporters also sought clarification on whether a trilateral summit with the US would be the next step. “There’ll be talks, whether you call it a summit or just a get-together, it doesn’t matter,” the US leader replied.

Trump also noted he might have to personally handle negotiations, citing “the hatred between Zelensky and Putin.”