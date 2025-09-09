Popular tags: featured 20
TASS (TELEGRAM) * TRUMP HA TELEFONATO A NETANYAHU, HA ASSICURATO AI LEADER DEL QATAR CHE OPERAZIONI SIMILI ALL’ATTACCO A DOHA NON SARANNO RIPETUTE”

20.59 - martedì 9 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Trump ha parlato con Netanyahu per telefono e ha anche assicurato ai leader del Qatar che operazioni simili all’attacco a Doha non saranno ripetute, ha detto la Casa Bianca.

Ha aggiunto che l’attacco unilaterale di Israele a Doha non serve agli obiettivi perseguiti né da Israele né dagli Stati Uniti.

Trump spoke with Netanyahu by phone and also assured Qatari leaders that operations similar to the strike on Doha would not be repeated, the White House said.

It added that Israel’s unilateral strike on Doha does not serve the goals pursued by either Israel or the US.

