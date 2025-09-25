Popular tags:
TASS (TELEGRAM) * «TRUMP HA CONDANNATO IL BLOCCO DI UNA SCALA MOBILE ED IL MALFUNZIONAMENTO DI UN TELEPROMPTER, DEFINENDOLI UN SABOTAGGIO»

06.03 - giovedì 25 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il Presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump ha condannato l’arresto di una scala mobile presso la sede dell’ONU e il malfunzionamento di un teleprompter come sabotaggio, chiedendo un’indagine sull’incidente.

///

US President Donald Trump condemned the stoppage of a moving stairway at UN headquarters and a malfunctioning teleprompter as sabotage as he demanded an investigation into the incident.

