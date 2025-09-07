TASS (TELEGRAM) * TRUMP: «GLI USA PRONTI A OPERAZIONI MILITARI NEI CARAIBI, CONTRO I CARTELLI DELLA DROGA»

01.18 - domenica 7 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il Presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump ha dichiarato che gli USA sono pronti a continuare le operazioni militari nei Caraibi per combattere i cartelli della droga.

*

Gli Stati Uniti sono pronti a continuare le operazioni militari nei Caraibi per combattere i cartelli della droga, ha dichiarato il Presidente Donald Trump in una lettera al Presidente della Camera dei Rappresentanti del Congresso degli Stati Uniti Mike Johnson e al Presidente ad interim del Senato Chuck Grassley.

“Vi scrivo per informarvi dell’azione militare intrapresa il 2 settembre 2025 nel Mar dei Caraibi e del potenziale di azioni future di questo tipo. Al momento non è possibile conoscere la portata e la durata delle operazioni militari che saranno necessarie. Le forze degli Stati Uniti rimangono posizionate per effettuare ulteriori operazioni militari”, si legge nella lettera.

///

US President Donald Trump said the US is ready to continue military operations in the Caribbean to fight drug cartels.

*

The United States is ready to continue military operations in the Caribbean to fight drug cartels, President Donald Trump said in a letter to Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress Mike Johnson and interim Chairman of the Senate Chuck Grassley.

“I write to apprise you of military action taken on September 2, 2025 in the Caribbean Sea, and the potential for future such actions. It is not possible at this time to know the full scope and duration of military operations that will be necessary. United States forces remain postured to carry out further military operations,” the letter says.