News immediate,
non mediate!
Categoria news:
OPINIONEWS ITALIA

TASS (TELEGRAM) * TRUMP: «DUBITO CHE SIA GIUNTO IL MOMENTO DI UN CESSATE IL FUOCO IN UCRAINA»

21.52 - giovedì 18 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Trump ha detto di dubitare che sia giunto il momento di un cessate il fuoco in Ucraina.

“Non mi sembra”, ha detto al pool stampa della Casa Bianca a bordo dell’Air Force One dopo essere partito dal Regno Unito.

///

Trump said he doubted that the time has come for a ceasefire in Ukraine.

“Does not feel like it,” he told the White House press pool aboard Air Force One after departing from the United Kingdom.

