TASS (TELEGRAM) * TRUMP, «DOVRÒ SEDERMI NELLA STANZA CON VLADIMIR PUTIN E VLADIMIR ZELENSKY, PER I COLLOQUI»

16.44 - martedì 16 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il Presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump ha ammesso che dovrà sedersi nella stanza con Vladimir Putin e Vladimir Zelensky per i colloqui.

“Perché non possono sedersi in una stanza insieme”, ha detto ai giornalisti prima di recarsi nel Regno Unito per una visita di Stato.

///

US President Donald Trump has admitted that he will have to sit in the room with Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky for talks.

“Because they can’t sit in a room together,” he told reporters before heading to the UK for a state visit.