TASS (TELEGRAM) * TRUMP, «DOVRÒ SEDERMI NELLA STANZA CON VLADIMIR PUTIN E VLADIMIR ZELENSKY, PER I COLLOQUI»

16.44 - martedì 16 settembre 2025
(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)
Il Presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump ha ammesso che dovrà sedersi nella stanza con Vladimir Putin e Vladimir Zelensky per i colloqui.
“Perché non possono sedersi in una stanza insieme”, ha detto ai giornalisti prima di recarsi nel Regno Unito per una visita di Stato.
US President Donald Trump has admitted that he will have to sit in the room with Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky for talks.
“Because they can’t sit in a room together,” he told reporters before heading to the UK for a state visit.
