TASS (TELEGRAM) * «TRUMP CRITICA LE SANZIONI UE, CHIEDE MISURE PIÙ SEVERE CONTRO LA RUSSIA»

07.05 - lunedì 15 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Le sanzioni europee contro la Russia sono troppo deboli, ha dichiarato Donald Trump ai giornalisti dalla sala stampa della Casa Bianca a Bedminster, New Jersey.

“Le sanzioni che stanno mettendo in atto non sono abbastanza dure. Io sono disposto a fare delle sanzioni, ma loro dovranno inasprire le loro sanzioni in base a quello che sto facendo io”, ha sottolineato il leader statunitense.

European sanctions against Russia are too weak, Donald Trump told reporters from the White House press pool in Bedminster, New Jersey.

“The sanctions that they’re putting on are not tough enough. And I’m willing to do sanctions, but they’re going to have to toughen up their sanctions commensurate with what I’m doing,” the US leader pointed out.