TASS * (TELEGRAM) : «TRUMP CHIEDE URGENZA, NUOVI COLLOQUI SULL’UCRAINA»

19.42 - martedì 19 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il Presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump non vuole aspettare un altro mese per ulteriori incontri sull’Ucraina e chiede nuovi contatti il prima possibile, ha fatto sapere la Casa Bianca.

///

US President Donald Trump does not want to wait another month for further meetings on Ukraine and is advocating for new contacts as soon as possible, the White House noted.