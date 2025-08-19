Popular tags: featured 20
TASS * (TELEGRAM) : «TRUMP CHIEDE URGENZA, NUOVI COLLOQUI SULL’UCRAINA»

19.42 - martedì 19 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Il Presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump non vuole aspettare un altro mese per ulteriori incontri sull’Ucraina e chiede nuovi contatti il prima possibile, ha fatto sapere la Casa Bianca.

US President Donald Trump does not want to wait another month for further meetings on Ukraine and is advocating for new contacts as soon as possible, the White House noted.

