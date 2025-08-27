TASS (TELEGRAM) * «TRUMP ACCUSA SOROS ED IL FIGLIO DI VIOLAZIONI SECONDO LA LEGGE “RICO“, PER IL SOSTEGNO ALLE PROTESTE NEGLI USA»

16.39 - mercoledì 27 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Donald Trump ha chiesto di ritenere il finanziere statunitense George Soros e suo figlio responsabili ai sensi della Legge sulle Organizzazioni Influenzate e Corrotte (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) per il loro sostegno alle proteste “e molto altro, in tutti gli Stati Uniti d’America”

“Non permetteremo più a questi pazzi di fare a pezzi l’America”, ha scritto su Truth Social.

“Soros e il suo gruppo di psicopatici hanno causato grandi danni al nostro Paese! Questo include i suoi amici pazzi della West Coast. Fate attenzione, vi stiamo osservando!”, ha concluso il leader statunitense.

///

Donald Trump has urged to hold US financier George Soros and his son liable under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act for their support of protests “and much more, all throughout the United States of America.”

“We’re not going to allow these lunatics to rip apart America any more,” he wrote on Truth Social.

“Soros, and his group of psychopaths, have caused great damage to our Country! That includes his Crazy, West Coast friends. Be careful, we’re watching you!” the US leader concluded.